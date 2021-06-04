Child abuser gets maximum sentence

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s office, 29-year-old Kevin Fessette was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison on Thursday. This after a jury found Fessette guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child in April.

The jury only deliberated for 30 minutes before returning the guilty verdict in Fessette’s three-day trial. The sentence, imposed by County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski, is the maximum sentence allowable by law.

Fessette must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. His victim—only 10-years-old when the abuse took place in 2017—will also have a full order of protection for 48 years.

In a written statement announcing the sentencing, District Attorney Robert M. Carney stated: “This outcome was made possible by the courage of a now 14-year-old boy who was able to confront his abuser through testimony and the extremely professional work of Schenectady Police Investigator Tim Rizzo who in a three-hour interview established a rapport with Mr. Fessette and obtained the truth from him without ever suggesting to him what he believed that truth to be. The speed of the jury’s verdict reflects both the quality of the presentation from our trial team but also the fact that the jury was able to watch Detective Rizzo’s interview in its entirety and draw its own conclusion about what happened. Judge Sypniewski’s sentence fully reflects his view of the seriousness of this offense and the harm done to this child, as well as the dangerousness posed to society by this predator.”