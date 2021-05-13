Checking in with 13-year-old Safyre Terry

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This May marks eight years since the deadly fire that changed Safyre Terry’s life forever. Now a teenager, NEWS10’S Cassie Hudson checked in with Schenectady’s Super Survivor.

In 2016, Safyre visited the NEWS10 station – a visit she still remembers.

Since we last spoke to her, she’s been staying busy with online classes, singing, building LEGOs, and roller skating.

“I get to go roller skating with my friends and my brother and sister. It’s really fun but yet I keep falling every time I roller skate on the hard floor. I just get back up,” she said.

Safyre Terry is now a teenager.

Last Monday, she did a balloon release to honor the memory of her father and siblings.

“It made me feel like happy inside. I also wrote some messages on the balloon as well so it would get to heaven,” she said.

As for what’s next, well, Safyre says her dream job is a doctor so she can help people the way they helped her after the fire.