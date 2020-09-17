Chamber of Schenectady holds ‘Good News Awards,’ honors local business

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chamber of Schenectady County is presenting the Good News Awards on Thursday, in recognition of local companies and agencies doing good business in the community.
The event will be taking place at River Stone Manor from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The awards honor success stories for businesses, organizations, and individuals in the Schenectady area that are growing, building, celebrating milestones, and supporting the community. The award recipients were identified in June:
- Clarkson University’s Education Department
- Clinton Street Mercantile
- Jack’s Place, Jack Falvo III Foundation of Schenectady
- JDog Junk Removal & Hauling
- Mangino’s Gourmet Market
- Patrick’s Union Street Barbershop
- Turf Tavern
Several other companies are being recognized for milestone anniversaries:
- Union College, 225 years
- Town of Glenville, 200 years
- Town of Rotterdam, 200 years
- Merriam Insurance Agency, 125 years
- Capital District YMCA Glenville Family Branch, 50 years
- New York State Chiropractic Association Niskayuna, 50 years
