Chamber of Schenectady holds ‘Good News Awards,’ honors local business

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chamber of Schenectady County is presenting the Good News Awards on Thursday, in recognition of local companies and agencies doing good business in the community.

The event will be taking place at River Stone Manor from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The awards honor success stories for businesses, organizations, and individuals in the Schenectady area that are growing, building, celebrating milestones, and supporting the community. The award recipients were identified in June:

Clarkson University’s Education Department

Clinton Street Mercantile

Jack’s Place, Jack Falvo III Foundation of Schenectady

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling

Mangino’s Gourmet Market

Patrick’s Union Street Barbershop

Turf Tavern

Several other companies are being recognized for milestone anniversaries:

Union College, 225 years

Town of Glenville, 200 years

Town of Rotterdam, 200 years

Merriam Insurance Agency, 125 years

Capital District YMCA Glenville Family Branch, 50 years

New York State Chiropractic Association Niskayuna, 50 years

LATEST STORIES