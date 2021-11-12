Centennial street clock unveiled in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A centennial street clock was unveiled in the city of Schenectady Friday to mark a special occasion.

The clock was gifted to the city in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Schenectady Rotary Club. The idea for the clock dates back to 2018 — 100 years since the organization was founded.

The clock was unveiled on Friday at its permanent home on Erie Boulevard.

“I see it as emblematic of the fact that we are a full partner in helping Schenectady to move forward in the future,” Schenectady Rotary Club Pres. Ellen McHale said.

The rotary club is also doing other charitable work, including sending an ambulance to Haiti within the next month.