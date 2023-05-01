SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for Mother’s Day ideas? On May 14, the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra is hosting a special Mother’s Day concert on the MainStage at Proctors. The special performance features Florence Price’s “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” and Mahler “Symphony No. 4” with guest soprano Brittany Palmer.

“I’m very excited to collaborate with SSO on Mother’s Day this year!” said Palmer. “Working with an orchestra is thrilling for any singer. However, having the opportunity to perform a piece such as Mahler’s 4th Symphony with an incredibly gifted orchestra and conductor is a dream. Also, it just so happens that my mother will be in the audience, so it will be extra special!”

The concert begins at 3 p.m. At 2 p.m. there is a pre-concert talk with Palmer and Glen Cortese, the Artistic Director/Conductor in the Fenimore Gallery.

Ticket holders can also receive $10 off a Mother’s Day brunch at the Doubletree Hilton in Schenectady before the show. Reservations for the brunch can be made at (518) 393-4141.

Concert tickets are available either at the Box Office at Proctors in person, or by calling (518) 346-6204 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets can also be found here. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139. Prices range from $15-22. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by an adult.