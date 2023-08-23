SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Spicy Purrito, a cat boutique at 34 Jay Street in Schenectady, is closing its storefront. Owner Tonya Hall made the announcement in a Facebook post on August 20.

“It has been one extraordinary year,” said Hall. “I’m proud of myself for having the courage to take this journey, and I’m even prouder to be able to acknowledge when to change course.”

In the post, Hall said this store was supposed to be a “side gig.” With her full-time job, hobbies, and other changes in her life, she found she could no longer run the shop. “One just can’t do it all,” said Hall.

Although The Spicy Purrito storefront is closing, the business is not ending. Hall will continue to sell her products at crafts fairs, local events, and the Schenectady Trading Company.

Hall started The Spicy Purrito in March 2017. Her products include catnip toys, accessories, home decor, and more. In addition to buying her products at shops and events, you can place an order on The Spicy Purrito website.

“I would like to thank everyone that has come out and supported my shop,” said Hall. “It really has been an honor meeting you, chatting with you, seeing your cat pics, and hearing such positive feedback on the items I’ve curated for the shop.”

An exact date hasn’t been set yet, but The Spicy Purrito storefront will be closing in mid-September. Hall did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for additional comment.

“Lastly, I encourage you to please continue to support local businesses,” said Hall. “We all know it’s a tough economy we’re living in and our hard-earned dollars can only go so far. I hope you’ll consider the little guys when deciding where to shop!”