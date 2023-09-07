SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Armory Studios NY will be presenting the Castle of Terror, a frightening Halloween haunted house, held in the Schenectady Armory. The opening day is set for October 6 and will run through October 31.

Fans of all things spooky will be able to test their bravery by traversing the halls of mad scientist Dr. Schenectenstein’s laboratory. Patrons will make their way through grisly chambers, a “meat maze” and an abandoned hospital’s gory operating room, while dodging the castle’s ghastly undead occupants.

“We expect The Castle of Terror to become a significant Capital Region Halloween tradition.” says Armory Studios NY co-owner Ray Legere.

The Castle of Terror will feature blood-curdling performances by the MOPCO Improv Theatre. For those looking for a slightly less scary fall activity, the Armory will also be home to the Hollowed Harvest: Wicked Labyrinth, a family-friendly Jack-O-Lantern festival.

The Armory is located at 125 Washington Avenue in Schenectady. You can buy Castle of Terror tickets by visiting Armory Studios NY’s website.