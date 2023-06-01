ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gillette Shows Carnival has opened at Viaport Mall in Rotterdam. The event will run from June 1 through June 11.

The entertainment series recently ended its run at Cook Park in Colonie. The carnival features an assortment of games and rides, as well as all kinds of festival foods.

The event will be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Entry and parking is free, with $25 unlimited ride wristbands being available everyday.

Viaport Mall is located at 93 W Campbell Rd, Rotterdam, NY. Unattended minors are not permitted at the carnival.