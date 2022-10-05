ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crafters and Artisans for Rescued Animals (CARA) is hosting a show drive fundraiser until December 6 to raise money for shipping costs. The money will assist in the sending of packages to rescue partners across the US.

CARA will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with small businesses to help them create, maintain and grow businesses in developing countries. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

President and Founder Bridger Battease of CARA states, “We are excited about our shoe drive,” “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for CARA allowing us to help more animal rescues, especially during the upcoming hurricane season, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Anyone can donate gently worn, used or new shoes at CARA fundraising boutique at Viaport Mall. CARA is a registered nonprofit dedicated to providing free handcrafted animal care necessities to rescues and rehabilitators across the country, so they may focus on their animals in need.