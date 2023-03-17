SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is soon getting its first cannabis dispensary. According to its Facebook page, Upstate Canna Co., formally known as Upstate CBD, will be opening its doors on April 1.

“We are proud to say we are the first in the Capital Region, which is an absolute honor,” said the post.

Donald Andrews has owned the Schenectady business since 2019, selling only CBD products. He told NEWS10 that he will continue selling CBD products along with those containing THC.

Upstate Canna Co. is located at 1613 Union Street in Schenectady and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To start out, they will only be taking walk-ins. Delivery and preordering will start shortly after opening day, said the Facebook post.

In February, the first cannabis dispensary in upstate New York opened in Binghamton. On Thursday, the second dispensary outside of New York City opened in Ithaca.