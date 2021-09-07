Capital Region YMCA holding hiring events

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The weather was great weather this Labor Day, and people were motivated to wash their cars.

Bringing your car to a car wash to get it cleaned is more environmentally friendly than doing it yourself. Washing your car on your own driveway will use more water than a professional car wash would. This rinse water runoff from your at-home car wash along with all the chemicals it contains will go directly into groundwater, storm drains, and eventually into rivers and streams affecting aquatic life and ecosystems.