Capital Region YMCA holding hiring events

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region YMCA is holding three hiring events over the next week. They’re particularly looking for child care staff.
Each of the three events run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.:
- September 8: Instant Hire Day at the Southern Saratoga YMCS at 1 Wall Street in Clifton Park
- September 9: Job Fair at the Schenectady YMCA at 433 State Street in Schenectady
- September 15: Job Fair at the Glenville YMCA at 127 Droms Road in Glenville
