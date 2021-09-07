Capital Region YMCA holding hiring events

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region YMCA is holding three hiring events over the next week. They’re particularly looking for child care staff.

Each of the three events run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • September 8: Instant Hire Day at the Southern Saratoga YMCS at 1 Wall Street in Clifton Park
  • September 9: Job Fair at the Schenectady YMCA at 433 State Street in Schenectady
  • September 15: Job Fair at the Glenville YMCA at 127 Droms Road in Glenville

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire