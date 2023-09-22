SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Animal Protective Foundation announced they will be presenting the 2023 Capital Region Fur Ball Auction and Gala at Rivers Casino. The event is scheduled for October 7 at 6 p.m. and will be emceed by NEWS10’s own Steve Caporizzo.

The annual fundraiser will help the Animal Protective Foundation in their ongoing mission of providing medical care, housing, food and support to local companion animals in need. The evening will feature auctions, a gourmet dinner and a program showcasing APF’s continued efforts in the area.

“We look forward to pet lovers throughout the area joining us for our most important fundraising event of the year,” said Joe Lisella, APF Executive Director. “We will also be showcasing an important new program that will positively impact the most vulnerable animals in our community.”

“The funds raised at The Capital Region Fur Ball will help companion animals in need throughout the area.” said Otto Zamek, APF Board of Directors Chair.

Rivers Casino is located at 1 Rush Street in Schenectady. You can purchase Capital Region Fur Ball tickets by visiting the event’s website.