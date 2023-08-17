SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lights, Camera Capital Region! The Armory Studios has teamed up with the 518 Film Network and the Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy, to create the Capital Region and Adirondack Film Alliance. They will be holding an event in September.

The event will be on September 20, at the Armory Studios. The gathering aims to be a networking opportunity for those interested in working and supporting the upstate film community.

Come mingle with industry locals including the film commissioners of Albany, Troy, Schenectady and the Adirondacks. They invite you to discuss the WGA and SAGAFTRA strike, AI, and local filmmaking.

The Armory Studios is hosting the event with hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar. The event check-in is at 5:30 p.m., the officers club opens for the main event at 6 p.m., and then at 7p.m., the event closes with tours of the Armory studios. Tickets are $14.31 including a fee and are available at Thearmorystudiosny.ticketspice.com.