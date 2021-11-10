Capital Region dealerships hold monthlong food drive for local charities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Chevrolet in Ballston Spa and Mohawk Honda in Schenectady are holding a food drive to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry and Schenectady Inner Community Ministries. Members of the community can drop off donations throughout November.

The Department of Agriculture counts 13.8 million households countrywide experienced food insecurity at some point in 2020. Mohawk Honda and Chevrolet said that’s why they partnered with the Capital Region Aquatic Center to collect nonperishable food.

Mohawk Honda on Freemans Bridge Road in Schenectady is the drop-off location for SICM. Mohawk Chevrolet on New York Route 67 on Ballston Spa is the drop-off location for the Wilton Food Pantry. At both, they’re looking for donations of soup, pasta, pancake mix, canned fruits and vegetables, juice boxes, and spices.