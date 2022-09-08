SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After two years of car parades, the Capital Region Buddy Walk will be returning in person on Sunday, Sept. 25, to Schenectady Central Park, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The one-mile walk is open to participants of all ages and abilities and celebrates the achievements and accomplishments of people with Down Syndrome.

Funds raised from the Buddy Walk support educational programs, social activities, and health resources provided to individuals and families through the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center at the Center for Disability Services. In addition to the walk, organizers said there will be entertainment, arts and crafts, children’s activities, information booths, and food on the docket.

To register to participate as an individual, to create a team, or to become a sponsor for the 2022 Capital Region Buddy Walk, go to the Center for Disability Services website.