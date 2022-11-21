SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This weekend, students from the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education campus donated more than 500 food items to help the less fortunate. The donations were provided to Concerned for the Hungry, Inc., a coalition that provides food to Schenectady County food pantries.

Food items were collected through a food drive run by the campus SkillsUSA organization, after which members of SkillsUSA and CTE students worked together to sort the food for pickup. “It’s nice to be able to help people, especially around the holidays,” said Jocelyn Howe, a senior in the Global Fashion Program from Mohonasen and a SkillsUSA president.