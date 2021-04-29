Capital Heart Connection wants to help Capital Region singles find love

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For some dating is fun, but it can also be hard and dating during a global pandemic, well that brings its own set of challenges. That’s why two friends, Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, created a way to help ease the pressure of dating and connect singles in the Capital Region.

After their own failed attempts dating online, the duo wanted to create a community where singles in the area felt safe to meet, connect and hopefully find love. Capital Heart Connection uses online and in-person events to connect the singles.

Recently launched, they plan to hold one social gathering and one happy hour per month.

Their first in-person event “Love is Brewing’ is scheduled to take place on May 15. RSVP here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire