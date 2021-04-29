Capital Heart Connection wants to help Capital Region singles find love

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For some dating is fun, but it can also be hard and dating during a global pandemic, well that brings its own set of challenges. That’s why two friends, Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, created a way to help ease the pressure of dating and connect singles in the Capital Region.

After their own failed attempts dating online, the duo wanted to create a community where singles in the area felt safe to meet, connect and hopefully find love. Capital Heart Connection uses online and in-person events to connect the singles.

Recently launched, they plan to hold one social gathering and one happy hour per month.

Their first in-person event “Love is Brewing’ is scheduled to take place on May 15. RSVP here!