SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After two sold-out Cage Wars events, Rivers Casino & Resort has announced its next mixed martial arts showdown. Cage Wars 57 is set for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 at the Rivers Event Center.

The event will feature both local and regional amateur MMA fighters facing off in the octagon to crown the Cage Wars 57 champion. Fans can also live stream the event for free on the Stimulus website.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fights begin at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cage Wars website. Cage Wars 56 will be taking place at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on March 4.