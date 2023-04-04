SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 25 previous sold-out Cage Wars events, Rivers Casino & Resort has announced its next mixed martial arts showdown. Cage Wars 59 is set for July 7 at the Rivers Event Center.

The event will feature both local and regional amateur MMA fighters facing off in the octagon to crown the Cage Wars 59 champion. Fans can also live stream the event for free on the Stimulus website.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fights begin at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cage Wars website. Cage Wars 58 will be taking place at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on June 3.