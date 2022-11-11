SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a sold-out Cage Wars event on November 4, Rivers Casino & Resort has announced its next mixed martial arts showdown. Cage Wars 55 is set for January 20, 2023, at the Rivers Event Center.

The event will feature both local and regional amateur MMA fighters facing off in the octagon to crown the Cage Wars 55 champion. Fans can also live stream the event for free on the Stimulus website.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fights begin at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cage Wars website.