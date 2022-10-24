SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first annual “Bro Show Expo” is coming to Rivers Casino & Resort on November 12 and 13. This two day event is for “all things man,” and will include exhibitors, demonstrations, free beer, liquor, food samples, contests, entertainment, as well as a meet and greet with former Yankee Bucky Dent and more. Advanced tickets are on sale now for both days.

The meet and greet with former Yankee Bucky Dent will be taking place on Saturday, November 12 from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Casino and Resorts’ event center. The first 106 guests will receive a free autograph. A helmet crushing display will also take place with Kirsh Helmets, and live music from the Big Sky Country band will also be playing as well.

Sunday’s events include a dad bod contest, with the winner receiving a lifetime membership to Best Fitness, as well as a mullet contest judged by 2022 U.S.A. Mullet Champion and Stillwater resident, Scott Salvadore. Martial arts demonstrations will be taking place as well.

All are welcome to attend upon registration. Active duty military and veterans can get in for free.