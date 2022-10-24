SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions. The closure will begin at noon on Wednesday.

The bridge is set to be closed until 2024, with no time frame for its opening then. No traffic will be allowed until the bridge is repaired or replaced. All traffic to or from the Village of Scotia from the east will need to detour by Dutch Meadows Lane or through the City of Schenectady.