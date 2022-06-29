SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bow Tie Cinemas in Schenectady is offering a $1 kids movie series all summer. The series kicked off Wednesday with a showing of “The Boss Baby: Family Business.”

The movie series is only available at Bow Tie in Schenectady and Richmond, Virginia. The Schenectady theater is named Movieland 6 and is located at 400 State Street.

Movie lineup

July 6: “Shrek”

July 13: “Clifford: The Big Red Dog”

July 20: “Tom & Jerry”

July 27: “Sonic The Hedgehog”

August 3: “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

August 10: “The Croods: A New Age”

August 17: “Detective Pikachu”

August 24: “Sing 2”

August 31: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Tickets are available on the Bow Tie Cinemas website, the Bow Tie App, and at the Box Office. Seating is limited and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bow Tie Cinemas used to have two other locations in the Capital Region. The theater in Saratoga Springs was bought by AMC in April and the theater in the Wilton Mall closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.