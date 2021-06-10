Bookmobile delivers books to hungry bookworms in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, students in Schenectady got a jumpstart on their summer reading. The bookmobile, a library on wheels, made it’s debut on the streets in Schenectady.

The bookmobile started in 2017 as part of the district’s #SchenectadyReads initiative, when teachers loaded up their cars with books and brought them to various locations (Central Park, the Bridge, summer program locations, etc.) so that students could select, check out and have books to read over the summer.

The idea was to keep the library collection in circulation during the summer months and to keep kids reading. They wanted to bring the books to the kids to make sure that they have access to a large selection of books and ones that represent the diversity of their student population.

In 2019, a Northland Transportation Bus Company donated a small school bus, and SEFCU paid for the art wrapping of it.

Last year, they won a $15,000 grant from Follett so they could buy a large selection of books for the bookmobile.

Students built shelves for the custom-built bookcases and the artwork on the bookmobile was designed by students.

The district’s school library media specialists operate the bookmobile which will be out and about all summer. To find out when it will roll out again, follow them on Twitter!