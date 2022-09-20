DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for the rear section of Hillcrest Villas Mobile Home Park at 3868 Western Turnpike in Duanesburg. Residents in that area should boil their water being using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

Residents should bring water to a boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

The department said the water system lacks a sufficient quantity of water, which resulted in a system-wide loss of pressure. Residents will be told when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system, and they no longer need to boil their water.

The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health said boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice. For more information, you can contact the Hillcrest Villas Mobile Home Park or Schenectady County Public Health Services at (518) 386-2818.