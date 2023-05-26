NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A body was found in the Mohawk River in Niskayuna on Thursday evening, said the Niskayuna Police Department. Police have not yet released the identity of the person.

On May 25 around 6:30 p.m., police received a call about a possible body floating in the Mohawk River near Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. After a search, the body was recovered from the river.

The Niskayuna Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Niskayuna Fire Department and Alplaus Fire Department helped conduct the search. The investigation is ongoing, said Niskayuna police.

If you witnessed anything in relation to this incident and have not spoken to the Niskayuna Police Department, you can contact Detective Sergeant John Connor at (518) 386-4598.