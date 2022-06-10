ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Graduates of the welding program at the Center for Advanced Technology at Mohonasen (CAT) left their mark by fabricating a steel American flag to hang at the new Capital Region BOCES campus. During a ceremony on Tuesday, 12 graduates presented the BOCES administration with the flag to be located at 925 Watervliet-Shaker Road in Albany.

According to one graduate, Ryan Hobart said the American flag was the brainchild of Giovanni Cervera, a classmate from Schalmont and president of the SkillsUSA chapter on the CAT campus. In accepting the gift, District Superintendent Anita Murphy praised the artisanship of the students. She vowed to promptly display the flag at the new campus.

The Captial Region BOCES campus will consolidate all its technical programs into a state-of-the-art facility outfitted with modern labs and learning spaces to prepare students and adults for current and future industry needs. The campus is scheduled to open in the coming weeks, officials said.