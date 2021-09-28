Board passes St. Clare’s Hospital pension resolution

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Town Board unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday that calls on the state and Gov. Kathy Hochul to come up with a solution that will restore pension benefits to 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital employees.

The pension benefits were terminated in 2018.

“I believe that Kathy Hochul, our new Governor, is the kind of person who would jump right in and try to help on an issue like this,” Councilwoman Denise Murphy McGraw said. “This is the kind of issue, these are the kinds of issues she has worked on in the past. And I am just hopeful when her team is in place they will be ready to focus a lot of their energy on getting this resolved.”

The resolution was offered by Murphy McGraw and will now be sent to Gov. Hochul, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, and other elected leaders.