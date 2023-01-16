SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and a local blood drive is helping to alleviate the pressures on the strained blood supply. The blood drive, organized by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, was held in Schenectady Monday.

In January 2022, the Red Cross declared it’s first ever blood crisis and suffered its worst blood shortage in over a decade. The need for donations continued into 2023.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.