SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has been injured after a crash between a bike and vehicle in Schenectady. According to the Schenectady Police Department, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near Erie Boulevard and South Ferry Street on May 19.

Police said the bicyclist was brought to Albany Medical Center with serious physical injuries but is now in stable condition. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash, said police. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.