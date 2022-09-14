SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Schenectady area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Schenectady, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Home Style Pizza

Home Style Pizza is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (117 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1720 Union Street

Top review: “Food was and still is amazing. Fresh, flavorful, awesome steam table, great selections. Best food in the area…by far.” — justin d

You can view the menu on the Home Style Pizza website.

9. DeAngelo’s Ristorante

DeAngelo’s Ristorante has vegetarian options and is only open for dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (34 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1510 Chrisler Avenue

Top review: “New to the area and hotel we were staying at said there were no good restaurants in Schenectady. Well, they were wrong. This family-owned restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and full menu. The quality of their sauce was superb. The basket of garlic bread was crisp and very good. Be careful not to eat too much because the meals are enough to feed two people. This place is a gem in a residential area. Not disappointed at all and can’t wait to tell the lady at the hotel how good it is.” — 5268ORlisar

You can view the menu on the DeAngelo’s Facebook page.

8. Scotti’s Pizzeria

Scotti’s Pizzeria has vegetarian options and is only open for dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (79 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1730 Union Street

Top review: “Scotti’s was highly recommended by a foodie friend and it didn’t disappoint. It was our first visit even though it, and its great reputation, have been around forever. Scotti’s hardly needs yet another favorable review, but goes anyway. We were warmly greeted and waited just a few minutes for our table. They are always busy so be sure to make a reservation. Four of us shared a nice and reasonably priced Chianti. All four entrees were proclaimed delicious. My wife specifically went for the eggplant parm, which she said was excellent. Everything seems to be scratch here. We skipped dessert and coffee, and by doing that I’m sure we missed out on even more wonderfulness. Service was friendly but slow, as Scotti’s is still rebuilding their staff as we all inch our way out of Covid impacts. Just be a bit patient, and you’ll love the entire charming and delicious experience. Highly recommended.” — SkyKingBoston

You can view the menu on the Scotti’s website.

7. John Riccitello’s Restaurant

John Riccitello’s Restaurant has vegetarian options and is only open for dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (64 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1687 Foster Avenue

Top review: “This is our absolute favorite Italian restaurant in the area, and there is a lot of great competition! Anna, Lou, and all the staff are so welcoming – it’s like we’re visiting family! The chicken parmesan is incredible and the eggplant parmesan it’s the best I’ve ever had anywhere! (although this latest time it was a little spicy). Each dish comes with soup or salad – I highly recommend the salad with homemade bleu cheese dressing. For dessert, be sure to grab a slice of chocolate cream pie before they are gone! It really is a wonderful experience every time.” — katieskritiques

You can view the menu on the John Riccitello’s Restaurant Facebook page.

6. More Perreca’s

More Perreca’s is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (196 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 31 North Jay Street

Top review: “Found this family-run restaurant on the corner while walking around town. Stopped in for lunch. My wife and I enjoyed the homemade spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs. Nice restaurant, good food and service.” — Climber291155

Next to the restaurant is Perecca’s Bakery. You can view the menu on the Perreca’s website.

5. Marino’s Pizza & Restaurant

Marino’s Pizza & Restaurant has vegetarian options and is only open for dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (60 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1301 State Street

Top review: “Have been by many times but never stopped so this Sunday afternoon decided to order a pizza and give it a try. Was not disappointed. The pizza was excellent. Got a pepperoni and mushroom. While I was there got a to-go menu. Their dinners and subs sound good. Maybe will even eat in next time. Hidden gem in Schenectady.” — Lori A

You can view the menu on the Marino’s website.

4. The Appian Way

The Appian Way has vegetarian options and is only open for dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (55 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1839 Van Vranken Avenue

Top review: “Not sure where to start. It was our wedding anniversary, 33 years. We had never been to Appian Way, but we’d been told that it’s a don’t miss. Our server, Salvatore, greeted us at the door wishing us a happy anniversary. It just got better from there. The homemade bread, the delicious salad, the Chianti, and our entrées were fabulous. I had the Calamari with homemade pasta and my husband had the stuffed veal. Huge portions of just wonderful homemade food. Homemade vanilla gelato for dessert topped off a relaxing, memorable meal. Will return for certain.” — Cslec

You can view the menu on The Appian Way Facebook page.

3. Ferrari’s Ristorante

Ferrari’s Ristorante is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (328 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1254 Congress Street

Top review: “O Madonna! How I missed you…The thought of this place has my mouth watering 1,200 miles away!! It had been years since I savored my favorite Italian joint in America…like se or so! Chicken Pompeii did the trick this time with Homemade melt-in-your-mouth spaghetti it was enough for three but we (two of us) each got one anyway! My biggest regret was I missed out on the leftovers ugh Praying it won’t be another seven years before my next meal at Ferrari’s…” — papag611

You can view the menu on the Ferrari’s Ristorante website.

2. Canali’s

Canali’s is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (351 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 126 Mariaville Road

Top review: “We have been to or taken out at Canali’s for years. Never had a bad meal. The portions are enormous, but the quality is not sacrificed. Everything is fresh and made perfectly.” — familyfun839

You can view the menu on the Canali’s website.

1. Johnny’s

Johnny’s is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (697 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 433 State Street

Top review: Went there because of a trip advisor review. Truly a winner. Family-owned (not a chain) The restaurant had character. Service was great, attentive, friendly, and efficient. The food. Truly top .3 for most authentic Italian. Totally legit. Ample serving sizes. Highly recommend.” — pattis459

You can view the menu on the Johnny’s website.