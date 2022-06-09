SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Schenectady, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Bellevue Cafe

Bellevue Cafe serves American food and is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 2630 Broadway

Top review: “Consistently good food. Desserts are good but their homemade cakes are fantastic. Good prompt friendly service. Soups are hot homemade. I only wish that they were closer to home.” — k9gs

You can view the menu on the Bellevue Cafe website.

9. Bombers Burrito Bar

Bombers Burrito Bar serves Mexican food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (155 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 447 State Street

Top review: “Fun place to eat across the street from Proctors Theater, Hampton Inn, and the Parker Inn. Lots of food, fun dive-y atmosphere and our server, Nate, was really good. Not a place I would take really young kids. Wish we had gone there the night before vs Pinhead Susan’s; didn’t feel great about walking there at night.” — Cindy_Ry

Bombers Burrito Bar has locations in Albany on Lark Street, the Empire State Plaza food court, and the Harriman Campus, Building 8A. You can view the menu on the restaurant website.

8. Broadway Lunch

Broadway Lunch serves American food and is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 2101 Broadway

Top review: “Great local spot! Food was delicious, reasonably priced and service was excellent. This is a long-standing gem in Schenectady and rightfully so. Cheesesteak is legit made with Wiz and onions….the only way it supposed to be made.” — 1RaiderFan

You can view the menu on the Broadway Lunch website.

7. Pizza King

Pizza King serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (29 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 124 Jay Street

Top review: “While doing Jury Duty we came across the amazing little pizza parlor. Very busy at lunchtime but they have a system that gets everyone served with little time in line. I choose two but probably only needed one! The plain cheese is wonderful and love the crust. But the Hawaiian was super special and my favorite. We don’t drive downtown often because of the parking but this place is worth the trip next time we want great pizza!” — IBJosey

You can view the menu on the Pizza King website.

6. Newest Lunch

Newest Lunch serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 715 Albany Street

Top review: “Counter or booth service. We sat at counter with seven of us. They handled it great! Friendly service, quick, good coffee, and really good and hearty food. The home fries were really good. I had a bagel sandwich with cheese and sausage. The sausage was outstanding! The rest of our group had pancakes or platters. All really good.” — davidmende

You can view the menu on the Newest Lunch website.

5. La Mexicana

La Mexicana serves Mexican, Latin, and Spanish food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (57 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 1759 State Street

Top review: “Very authentic tacos! Everything from al pastore to laguna. Side of rice and beans was delish as well. We will be back!” — mamamo899

You can view the menu on the La Mexicana website.

4. Redwood Diner

Redwood Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (74 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 2688 Hamburg Street

Top review: “Good solid, home-cooked tasting food. Ordered a tuna salad on rye and husband had a BLT with fries. Both were perfect! The rye bread was everything this east coast girl had been missing in the wilds of Illinois! Husband’s sandwich on great tasting Italian bread, was tasty and crispy. Fries were hot and yummy. A must stop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Schenectady!” — IlRebel

You can view the menu on the Redwood Diner website.

3. Mike’s Hot Dogs

Mike’s Hot Dogs serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (69 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 1135 Erie Boulevard

Top review: “First-time visit. Coming from Brooklyn, New York, I hold all hot dogs up to Nathan’s. Well, these are the best I’ve had in the north. Cooked with excellence, I had nice Brown mustard and sauerkraut on mine, my wife had relish and mustard. The dogs went down easy. The fries were excellent and my wife gave top marks to the onion rings. We’ll be back!” — robmS5878ZR

2. 20 North Broadway Tavern

20 North Broadway Tavern serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 20 North Broadway

Top review: “We enjoy this neighborhood establishment for a quick bite and a beer. Service is good, food is yummy, beer is cold, and the price is right.” — Karen H

You can view the menu on the 20 North Broadway Tavern Facebook page.

1. Slick’s Restaurant

Slick’s Restaurant serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.