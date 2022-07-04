SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Schenectady, you have quite a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Schenectady, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Sky Port Diner

Sky Port Diner serves both breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4 out of 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 35 Freeman’s Bridge Road

Top review: “Stopped here for a quick lunch, food was fresh and hot and the staff were super friendly. Great onion rings!” — Emily S

You can view the menu on the Sky Port Diner Facebook page.

9. The Point Cafe

The Point Cafe serves Mexican food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The cafe also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 964 Helderberg Avenue

Top review: “Stop here for fresh delicious food in a clean and casual setting. We opted for the Mexican food but some were ordering breakfast, an all-day menu option. Those looked great and I considered those items until I finally decided. I had a taco meat quesadilla with the most flavorful ground beef filling — ground meat deliciously seasoned with what I don’t know but the caramelized bits of onion were noted and appreciated. Yet even the onions were great! Perfect amount of cheese not greasy at all but crispy nonetheless. Partner had the taco meat burrito which tasted delicious but not similar to the quesadilla at all. Rice, refried beans, bits of tomato and lettuce were wrapped in a homemade flour wrap. These were so good we split them so each of us could enjoy! If you are near Schenectady, it’s right off 890. Lots of menu options — something for everyone.” — jeffbrody

You can view the menu on the Point Cafe website.

8. Mike’s Hot Dogs

Mike’s Hot Dogs is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (69 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 1135 Erie Boulevard

Top review: “First time visit. Coming from Brooklyn, New York, I hold all hot dogs up to Nathan’s. Well, these are the best I’ve had in the north. Cooked with excellence, I had nice Brown mustard and sauerkraut on mine, my wife had relish and mustard. The dogs went down easy. The fries were excellent and my wife gave top marks to the onion rings. We’ll be back!” — robmS5878ZR

7. Redwood Diner

Redwood Diner is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (74 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 2688 Hamburg Street

Top review: “Good solid, home-cooked tasting food. Ordered a tuna salad on rye and husband had a BLT with fries. Both were perfect! The rye bread was everything this east coast girl had been missing in the wilds of Illinois! Husband’s sandwich on great tasting Italian bread, was tasty and crispy. Fries were hot and yummy. A must stop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Schenectady!” — IlRebel

You can view the menu on the Redwood Diner website.

6. Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar

Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (129 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 351 Duanesburg Road

Top review: “Loaded omelet and home fries with well-buttered toast and good coffee Tops the morning. Blueberry pancakes overflow the plate and the tummy” — CharlesM4047

You can view the menu on the Tops American Grill website.

5. Rooster’s NY

Rooster’s NY is open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (22 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2675 Hamburg Street

Top review: “This has become a convenient spot when I need to meet someone in that area. The food is always good. The coffee is rich and bold. The service is always pleasant and timely. If you’re in the mood for breakfast, their egg dishes are always good, and their home fries are great. They do a great burger and wonderful fries if you’re having lunch.” — BillP1215

You can view the menu on the Rooster’s NY website.

4. Mike’s Diner

Mike’s Diner is open for breakfast and lunch. The diner also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3767 Carman Road

Top review: “This diner has a great selection for breakfast. Lots of items to choose from such as omelets, waffles, or even oatmeal. We came this morning, a Wednesday around 10 a.m. and it was packed. I ordered something I have never eaten before… orange cranberry pancakes. Very good. My hubby got more standard fare with eggs over easy, home fries, bacon, toast. He said the potatoes were nicely browned. The waitress was on point with coffee and tea refills, even bringing a lemon when not even asked. A little pricey for breakfast but very tasty. Would come again but not for all the time… special occasion because of the prices.” — Tricia S

3. Union Cafe

Union Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch. The cafe also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (103 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1725 Union Street

Top review: “Excellent breakfast. Best homefries in town hands down. I definitely recommend this restaurant. You won’t be disappointed.” — K6186ICstephens

You can view the menu on the Union Cafe website.

2. Ambition Coffee and Eatery

Ambition Coffee and Eatery serves breakfast and lunch. The restaurant also has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (138 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 154 Jay Street

Top review: “I ate lunch here, it was excellent! I had awesome service and the staff was very accommodating. The decor is funky and fun! Both food and coffee drinks were excellent. It’s a fun atmosphere!” — AbsoluteNonSenz

You can view the menu on the Ambition Coffee and Eatery website.

1. Blue Ribbon

Blue Ribbon is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant also has gluten-free options. Blue Rose Bakery, which is located next door, is owned by the same family and is well-known for its cheesecake.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (383 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1801 State Street

Top review: “We tried this restaurant for the first time for breakfast. Our omelettes were delicious and done perfectly. The toast, hash browns, and sausage were equally delicious. Our waitress was attentive and we receive our food very quickly. We will be back when we are in the area.” — mai8003

You can view the menu on the Blue Ribbon website.