The free community vaccination and microchip clinic is for cats and dogs only.

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Benson’s Pet Center is hosting a free community vaccination and microchip clinic on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be held at 1520 Altamont Avenue.

There are 100 open spots available for cats and dogs only. The clinic is a first-come, first-served, made available by the Animal Protective Foundation.