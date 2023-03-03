SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Superintendent Soler of the Schenectady City School District announced the passing of a Schenectady high school science teacher. Mary Hoffa, a science teacher at the high school for 20 years, passed away on Wednesday, March 1.

The superintendent explains Hoffa passed away on the evening of March 1 after battling an illness. Many of Hoffa’s science team members were in contact with her and by her side before her passing. Soler expresses Hoffa will be greatly missed by her students, colleagues, and the Schenectady community.