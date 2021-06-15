Bear captured on security cameras while on jaunt in Schenectady neighborhood

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wendy Andi lives on Van Buren Avenue in Schenectady.

She told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that she was on a Zoom call when she began receiving notices.

“My phone goes off. And everyone keeps telling me to check my Ring on a group message, and I checked it and it was a bear, so I started screaming,” said Andi.

She checked her Ring doorbell security video, and sure enough, there it was.

Schenectady Police say it was around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when they began receiving call after call from residents in the Woodlawn Avenue area saying they had spotted the bear. Responding officers quietly monitored the animal as it strolled along driveways, and then followed it as it made its way into the nearby Woodlawn Nature Preserve.

Residents believe the furry visitor likely lives in the wooded area that borders the neighborhood and that it may have been spooked by construction on a new access road.

Parmanand Phaskanram flips houses for a living, and he says he saw the bear while working on a home he just purchased.

“It’s pretty nice seeing stuff like that once in a while. It makes Schenectady a little livelier,” said Phaskanram.

Schenectady Police are advising anyone who come across the bear to not approach it, but rather call 911 or the DEC.

As for Wendy, she says she actually bought her security camera to capture images of wildlife and not burglars.

“I got the Ring to catch a bear. Everyone says, ‘you live in a pretty quiet neighborhood; why do you need the Ring?’ To catch a bear.”