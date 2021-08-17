Baseball camp aims to build players’ skills

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A baseball camp gave young players in Schenectady a chance to improve their game and get some cool new gear.

The second annual Schenectady Ole Timers Baseball Club Skills Camp hosted more than 50 kids ages 7 to 12 over the last two days. More than 30 local coaches volunteered their time, including camp director Alex Jurcynski, an assistant baseball coach at Princeton University and Schenectady native.

Every kid who attended the camp will have next year’s little league registration fee paid for, and they also received a brand new baseball glove.