DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nelson D. Patino, the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child and injuring his 2-year-old on Dec. 1, 2021, was recently deemed competent to stand trial, according to Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney. After being indicted in January 2022, Patino pleaded not guilty to six charges, including murder, attempted murder, and assault, in Schenectady County Court.

The murder charges stem from the alleged killing of Jacob Patino, 5, and Alexandria Bustamante Gomez, 37. The charge of attempted murder came after Nelson Patino injured his 2-year-old son, Anthony Patino, the night of the murders, according to police.

Court documents obtained by NEWS10 in December 2021 provided more details of the scene inside the Duanesburg home that night. After Nelson Patino allegedly called the police on himself, saying he had stabbed his family, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to the scene. There, according to a report by Deputy Jeffrey Iovinelli, they ordered Patino to come out of the residence with his hands up. There was a language barrier, police said, but the suspect eventually came out peacefully and officers were able to cuff him.

Once inside, according to Iovinelli’s report, deputies found a woman lying in the doorway of the foyer and a 5-year-old lying in a pool of blood near the kitchen. The officers also found a 2-year-old who was crying and removed him from the residence, according to police. Iovinelli says a blood trail led upstairs to a knife resting in a pool of blood.

A paramedic for Rotterdam EMS was initially told there were five patients. He talked to the mother, who was conscious and alert. She spoke basic English and told the EMT there were only two children in the house. The paramedic said EMTs were trying to save the 5-year-old but were unable to find a pulse—at that point, there was nothing that could be done.

The mother was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center. She was not able to tell paramedics what happened and started to go in and out of consciousness on the way to the hospital.

The five-year-old was given CPR for 10 to 15 minutes. He was then pronounced dead.

Nelson Patino will answer to one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree assault at trial. The start date for that trial has not been released by DA Carney.