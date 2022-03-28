ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday afternoon, a little before 5:00 p.m., Rotterdam Fire District No. 2 was called to a structure fire on Putnam Road in Rotterdam. The fire was reported bursting through the roof of the home, in the attic.





Photos courtesy Rotterdam Fire District No. 2.

A crew of six firemen from the Rotterdam Fire District went to work on the scene and took a hose to the second floor to begin attacking the fire in the attic. Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, around an hour and a half later, crews pulled out and began overhauling.

Several area fire departments responded for mutual aid. No injuries have been reported from the fire to either building occupants or firefighters.