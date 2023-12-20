SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Public Health Services is hosting a free Naloxone training in the McChesney Room at the Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library. The training will run from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 21.

“Learning to use naloxone is crucial, especially now, as it’s the most risky time for drug-related

incidents,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing

& Human Services Committee. “We provide free training, both in-person and online, to make it easy for everyone to help save lives.”

The training is free for Schenectady County residents. Those unable to attend can access online training. Those who complete the online training will be eligible to receive a free Naloxone kit.