Attempted Schenectady rapist gets 6 year sentence

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County District Attorney’s office announced that Milton Reyes-Morales, 24, was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted rape in the first degree.

Reyes-Morales was sentenced Tuesday, after pleading guilty to the class C violent felony in early February. The DA says the plea satisfied a seven-count indictment against him.

Authorities say Reyes-Morales sexually assaulted an adult woman he knew on August 4, 2019, near 58 Snowden Avenue in Schenectady. A family member of the victim called 911 to report it shortly after it happened.

“In this case, the victim was additionally vulnerable because she was not a citizen,” said District Attorney Robert Carney. “We were able to assist her by advising federal authorities of her cooperation both for her benefit and for all people who may be targeted for harm because of the perception they are powerless.”

A Spanish-speaking officer obtained statements from the victim and her family, and an investigation into those statements led to Reyes-Morales. He was located at the scene and arrested.

Following six years incarcerated, Reyes-Morales will face 10 years of parole and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. The sentencing judge also issued full order of protection for the victim against her attacker that lasts for 24 years.