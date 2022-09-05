GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.

On September 4, around 1:57 p.m., police got a call regarding an attack on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail. According to police, Jerome allegedly swung a hatchet at the victims and shot their dirt bikes with a revolver. Police report that the two victims were not injured but one dirt bike was damaged by the hatchet and a bullet. Police carried out a neighborhood search, where Jerome was arrested after answering the door and matching the description given of the suspect. Officers were granted a search warrant and found the handgun along with several other weapons.

Charges

First degree attempted assault

First degree reckless endangerment

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree criminal use of a firearm

Third degree criminal mischief

Second degree menacing

According to police, the provoke of the attack is unclear but the victims said Jerome was angry and ranting about them destroying nature. Jerome was arraigned and remanded to the Schenectady County Jail without bail. He will return to Glenville Town Court tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.