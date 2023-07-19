ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The placement of more than 80 asylum-seekers bused to a Rotterdam motel from New York City seems to have come as a complete surprise to town, state and Schenectady County officials. The move is said to be a one-year contact between the motel owner and downstate officials, but it ended up displacing the motel’s guests, some of them long-term residents, who are also in need of emergency housing.

Alicia Cartland had been living at the Super 8 on Carman Road with her kids since October. She was told to vacate the premises just hours before the busload of asylum-seekers arrived. The Capital Region is facing a shortage of affordable housing and many counties are placing families in area motels. Alicia told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that she was told she does not qualify for assistance to cover the cost of housing because her hourly wage is above the threshold, so she had been paying $490 a week in rent at the Super 8 before being kicked out.

Anya met her in the parking lot outside her job at an area Taco Bell. “How are you doing with housing right now? What’s the plan for you?” Anya asked. “I am just staying at another hotel until I find something.” Alicia told her that the staff at the Super 8 was covering the cost for two days stay at another motel down the road.

Rotterdam Town Supervisor Mollie Collins says it would have been helpful had New York City officials given the town a heads up of what was going on so they could have better prepared for the arrival of 85 asylum-seekers, which includes children.

“If you can give the people actual facts, then whether they agree with them or not, they are OK with it because at least they know. But there are so many unanswered questions.” She told NEWS10 the information would help them plan for support for the families, such as education for children. “Does this group of people move on? Do we get more people? It’s information,” she added.

“Rotterdam is not a sanctuary town. You know, we did not authorize it,” said Councilman Joe Mastroianni. He is echoing the sentiment of some, but not all of the residents in his community. “New York City is a sanctuary city, and they agreed to take people and now they can’t handle it.”

A spokesperson from New York City Hall responded to a NEWS10 inquiry and said in-part: “Every day, we receive hundreds of additional asylum seekers and we are out of space. New York City has done and will continue to do its part, but we need counties, cities, and towns across the state to do their part as well, especially when New York City is willing to pay for shelter, food, and more. In most areas, including Schenectady County, we’re not even asking localities to help manage a fraction of the asylum seekers that have arrived in New York City, and again with New York covering the costs.”

On a Rotterdam community Facebook page, some commenters suggested that other asylum-seekers in neighboring communities like Colonie have caused a spike in crime. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker called Colonie Police Deputy Chief Robert Winn to check on this, and he told the reporter that they have not seen any incidents that would reflect these claims.

Anya met some of the asylum-seekers, who make up a group from Venezuela, Columbia and Peru, outside the motel. One man used Google Translate to say that he realizes the move is not permanent and that he is doing this for his children.

“Whether you agree with the political side of it, or not, you have to realize that these are people,” said Collins. “So, the first thing that I would say is OK, let’s all just take a breath.”

Supervisor Collins tells NEWS10 there are plans to hold an open meeting either Wednesday or Thursday night so that the public can better understand what’s going on. That is, of course, after she gathers all the information, herself.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has called on an investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office, saying in-part: “It is deeply troubling to witness the complete disregard for the well-being of our vulnerable community members who had long-term arrangements to stay at the Super 8, some struggling with poverty, and some placed there by the Department of Social Services. While I understand the importance of addressing the challenges faced by migrants, it should not come at the expense of vulnerable citizens like this. The fact is, they were essentially evicted without notice, now left to fend for themselves—it’s just wrong.”

State Sen. Jim Tedisco also responded, saying in-part: “We support legal immigration and a path to citizenship, but what the federal government has done in Rotterdam is a complete failure by New York City and federal leadership in every way.”