On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Assistant Chief Michael Seber of the Schenectady Police Department retired. (Photo: Schenectady Police Department)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Assistant Chief Michael Seber of the Schenectady Police Department retired. He served on the city’s police force for 33 years.

The day was filled with many surprises for Seber. He was given a service award from Mayor Gary McCarthy and the police department’s real-time crime center was honorarily named after him.

“Chief Seber will be greatly missed,” a spokesperson for Schenectady Police said, “but we wish him nothing but happiness and relaxation in retirement!”

Community members were quick to sing his praises on social media. “They don’t make them like Chief Seber anymore,” commented retired State Correction Officer Tom Kennedy. “In fact, they couldn’t if they wanted to.”

Schenectady Police had not named Seber’s replacement by Monday morning. Their website had not been updated, either.