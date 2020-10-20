Assemblyman hosts drive-thru sanitizing event

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara hosted a free event for emergency response vehicles. The drive-thru disinfecting and sanitizing event was free for first responder vehicles. This was the second event made possible through a partnership with Quick Response.

The goal of the event was to help contain the spread of COVID-19 by cleaning and disinfecting contact points in the vehicles.

The assemblyman held a similar event in Montgomery County back in March where more than 70 first responder vehicles were disinfected and sanitized. According to Sanatabarbara hundreds of vehicles from Schenectady County law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS we scheduled to attend. 

