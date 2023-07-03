SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Create Community Studios has announced they will be hosting the Art in the Park series at the Central Park Pavilion in Schenectady. The programs begins on July 6.

Art in the Park will feature two different activity groups. “Everything is Lit” will offer a special teen art and writing program for ages 13 to 19, while the “Kids Art Time” program will allow younger artists ages 6 to 12 to express their creativity.

The programs will be held every Thursday from July 6 through August 17. The teen group will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the kids group from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central Park is located at 500 Iroquois Way in Schenectady. Participation in the programs are free.