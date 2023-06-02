SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two-time Grammy-winning hip-hop group Arrested Development has been announced as the headliner for Schenectady County’s SummerNight, taking place on July 14 in downtown Schenectady. The event is a free family-friendly summer block party on State Street between Broadway and Barrett Street and on Jay Street in the center of the city.

Additionally, the Stockade Kids will reunite for the first time since 2016 on the main stage, followed by DJ Ketchup and DJ HollyW8D to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Arrested Development will take the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m. with a firework finale to follow.

Kid-friendly activities will be at the Best Fitness/MVP Health Care Kids Zone on Jay Street in front of City Hall. The Kids Zone will feature an opportunity for children to “test drive a trumpet,” glaze sculptural tiles, create fence art, and add to a mural. Corn hole, a basketball shootout, henna tattoos, face painting, and a 100-foot inflatable obstacle course will also be available.

“We’re so happy to be partnering once again with Schenectady County as presenting sponsor for the Capital Region’s biggest and best summer block party,” said Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager Joe Lodise. “Downtown Schenectady will be the place to be on July 14, and we can’t wait to see everyone there for an amazing night of live music, food, fireworks, and fun.”