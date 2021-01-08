Arrest made in Thanksgiving shots fired incident in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Nov. 26, 2020 at approximately 9:48 a.m., officers from the Schenectady Police Department were dispatched to the area of Sixth Ave. and Pleasant St. for a report of shots fired. Upon officer’s arrival on scene, it was discovered that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Since that time, Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department have been investigating the incident further.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Jan. 8, Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department, with the assistance of the US Marshal Task Force, executed a search warrant at 1809 Jerome Ave. in regards to the Nov. 26 incident.

Edward H. Fick, 37, of Schenectady was arrested in relation to the November shooting. Fick is currently facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – Class C Felony

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree – Class D Felony

Additionally, during the execution of the search warrant the morning of Jan. 8, Fick was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and crack cocaine. In addition to the original charges, Fick will also be charged with:

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree – Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – Class D Felony

Fick is currently being held awaiting arraignment by the sitting Schenectady City Court Judge.