Arrest made in fatal Christmas Day hit-and-run

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police have made an arrest in connection to the Christmas Day fatal hit-and-run on State Street. Ishwarnand Goberdhan, 35, of Schenectady has been charged with Murder in the 2nd degree.

Police say Goberdhan intentionally struck Alejandro Melendez, 51, of Schenectady and fled the scene. He allegedly left the country the day after the incident. Officers arrested him in Schenectady on Wednesday after he returned to the country.

The incident happened in the early hours of Christmas Day in 2019. Melendez’s body was found in a parking lot on State Street. An autopsy revealed he died due to blunt force trauma from being struck by a vehicle.