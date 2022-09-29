ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school students in the area aiming to pursue a career in theatre learned some insider tips from a Broadway production currently underway at Proctors Theatre. Experts on the set of “Aladdin” showed students what it takes to stage a Broadway theatrical production, with the help of other area theatre experts.

“I liked how the sound production speaker from Aladdin described the level of commitment it takes to succeed and told us to not give up when someone says, ‘you can’t do it,” said LeMarrion Washington, who attends the Capital Region Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) program from Schenectady High School.

Proctors CEO Philip Morris even led a discussion for the students on the theatrical economy and what goes into managing a theater, said Entertainment Tech teacher Jeff Knorr.

The Capital Region BOCES Entertainment Tech program prepares students for careers in the entertainment industry – whether in theatre, film, music, or other media. Over two years, students can learn about the many jobs and skills needed to work in the field, including set design, carpentry, lighting, stage electrics, sound design, recording, costuming, stage management, film, media, and more.